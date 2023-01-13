Purdue Fort Wayne earns 70-55 win over IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jarred Godfrey scored 22 points to help Purdue Fort Wayne defeat IUPUI 70-55 on Thursday night.

Godfrey shot 8 for 18 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Mastodons (12-6, 4-3 Horizon League). Deonte Billups added 15 points while shooting 4 for 11 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Bobby Planutis shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Chris Osten led the way for the Jaguars (3-15, 0-7) with 12 points and eight rebounds. IUPUI also got nine points and five assists from Jlynn Counter. DJ Jackson also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.