NBA-leading Celtics beat Nets 109-98 for 5th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Brooklyn 109-98 on Thursday night in the Nets’ first game since losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury.

Marcus Smart added 16 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who played without Jaylen Brown because of an injury. Malcolm Brogdon also scored 16 points as the NBA-leading Celtics won their fifth straight.

Brown had right adductor tightness, a night after scoring a season-high 41 points in a victory over New Orleans. Interim coach Joe Mazzulla said Brown could miss a week or more. Derrick White, starting for Brown, scored 15 points.

Kyrie Irving scored 24 points for the Nets, who were right with the Celtics until getting outscored 12-2 to open the fourth. T.J Warren added 20 and Joe Harris, starting for Durant, had 18.

HEAT 108, BUCKS 102

MIAMI (AP) — Gabe Vincent scored a career-best 28 points, Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Miami beat Milwaukee in a matchup of short-handed teams.

Jimmy Butler had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who got 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists from Victor Oladipo. Max Strus had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Miami (23-20), which moved a season-best three games over .500, even with starters Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin sidelined.

Jrue Holiday had 24 points and 11 assists for the Bucks, who were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Serge Ibaka and Joe Ingles. Jevon Carter scored 18, Jordan Nwora had 16, AJ Green scored 15 and Bobby Portis had 12 for the Bucks.

RAPTORS 124, HORNETS 114

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 35 points, Scottie Barnes added 21 and Toronto beat Charlotte for its first three-game winning streak of the season.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points and O.G. Anunoby had 15 as the Raptors swept a pair of home games against the struggling Hornets. Toronto led by as many as 18 points and never trailed. The Raptors have won five straight home games against Charlotte. Fred VanVleet scored 11 points and Precious Achiuwa had 10 points and a career-best five steals.

LaMelo Ball scored 32 points before fouling out, and Terry Rozier had 21 points as Charlotte lost for the sixth time in seven games.

THUNDER 133, 76ERS 114

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points and Josh Giddey had 20 to lead Oklahoma City past Philadelphia.

The Thunder won for the fourth time in six games. Oklahoma City was a solid 13-9 at home, but won just their sixth road game of the season.

Jaylin Williams and Tre Mann each scored 14 points as Oklahoma City avenged a 19-point loss to the 76ers on Dec. 31.

Joel Embiid had 30 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden had 24 points and 15 assists.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports