Taiwan Navy unveils new landing platform dock capabilities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Navy unveiled the capabilities of its new Yushan landing platform dock (LPD) in Kaohsiung on Thursday (Jan. 12).

The ship was built by CSBC Corp. and delivered to the Navy in September. Its main missions include supply transport, rescue, humanitarian aid, and asymmetric combat, Liberty Times reported.

The LDP measures 153 meters long and has a displacement of 10,600 tons. Inside, it has enough space to hold two S-70C anti-submarine helicopters and carry nine AAV7 amphibious assault vehicles and four mechanized landing craft, per Liberty Times.

If necessary, the LDP can hold batteries of Hsiung Feng 2 missiles, which would boost the military's combat effectiveness, the Navy said. The ship is armed with 32 domestic-made Sea Sword anti-aircraft missiles, two Phalanx close-in weapons systems, and one MK-75 cannon.

Another Yushan-class LDP is planned and, together, the two ships will replace the aging Chung Cheng and Hsu Hai dock landing ships, formerly the USS Comstock and USS Pensacola, respectively.