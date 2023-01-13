Alexa
Pesce scores twice, leads Hurricanes over Blue Jackets 6-2

By NICOLE KRAFT , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/01/13 11:05
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin, left, reaches for the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly during the second perio...
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly, left, controls the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin during the second period o...
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns, right, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, left, and Hurricanes forw...
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns, left, scroes behind Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo during the first period of an NHL hockey...
Carolina Hurricanes forward Stefan Noesen, left, passes in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, center, and forward Kent John...
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo, front left, makes a stop in front of Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal during the first period o...
Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen, center, makes a stop between Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic, left, and Hurricanes defensema...
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine warms upf before an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2...
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, right, passes the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen during the second period o...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brett Pesce had two goals, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 on Thursday night to stop a four-game slide.

Seth Jarvis and Jaccob Slevin each had a goal and an assist for Carolina, which had won 11 in a row before its losing streak. Brent Burns and Jalen Chatfield each scored one of five goals by Hurricanes defensemen.

Frederik Andersen stopped 21 shots in his first start after missing 29 games with a lower-body injury.

Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Kuraly scored for Columbus in its third straight loss. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 35 shots.

Pesce put Carolina ahead to stay when he scored his third goal of the season 2:34 into the first period. He also scored 8:02 into the third, sliding home his own rebound after Korpisalo lost his helmet.

Chatfield gave the Hurricanes a 3-1 lead when he converted a short-handed breakaway at 15:52 of the second. It was his third goal of the season.

Slavin extended the Carolina advantage to 5-1 at 14:55 of the third before Gaudreau scored 32 seconds later. Jarvis made it 6-2 at with 3:15 left.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

Blue Jackets: Visit the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

