Taiwan bill raises incentives to draw 'high-quality' foreign talent

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Interior (MOI) on Thursday (Jan. 12) announced a series of measures designed to attract "high-quality" foreign talent, including greater parental rights, 30 days to apply for residency, and permanent residency for dependents of "high-level professionals."

The Cabinet on Thursday announced 52 amendments to the Immigration Act (入出國及移民法) that must still be approved by the Legislative Yuan to take effect. In a press release, the MOI announced a carrot-and-stick approach designed to attract foreign talent to Taiwan, while also raising the penalties and punishments for violations of immigration law.

The MOI said it will loosen residence regulations, increase incentives to attract "high-quality" foreign talent, and strengthen law enforcement efforts to detect illegal visitors and safeguard national security. The ministry noted the new rules are designed to "create a better quality and friendly recruitment and residence environment," while maintaining national security.

Current law dictates that foreign spouses who get divorced can only retain their ARC if they are awarded custody of their biological children. Under the new changes, foreign spouses widowed or divorced from their Taiwanese spouses and who need to come to Taiwan to care for children who are minors, can come on a visitor visa and apply for an alien resident certificate (ARC).

Meanwhile, a new amendment will allow foreign spouses who suffer domestic violence to retain their ARC, even if they do not remarry.

In order to attract foreign talent, the MOI said those who have made "special contributions" to Taiwan, "high-level professionals," won an award in a professional field, or hold an investment visa can apply for an alien permanent resident certificate (APRC). The new regulations will also allow spouses, children under the age of 18, and children with disabilities of these professionals to also apply for an APRC.

In addition, in order to simplify the application process for consultants at academic research institutions, university lecturers, and other “white-collar” professionals stipulated in the Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professional Talent (外國專業人才延攬及僱用法), these professional will no longer be required to apply for the APRC with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Instead, along with their spouses and children, they can apply directly to the National Immigration Agency.

To enable foreign nationals who come to Taiwan to have enough time to find a residence and "get familiar with the environment," the time limit to apply for an ARC after arrival will be extended from 15 days to 30 days.

To attract overseas Taiwanese, citizens without household registration who enter the country with a Taiwanese passport will no longer be required to first obtain an entry permit. Those overseas Taiwanese who have stayed in the country for more than five years (the current requirement is seven years) and have lived in the country for more than 183 days per year, can apply for an APRC.

In addition, the age limit for applying for residency imposed on children born to overseas Taiwanese who enter the country with a Taiwan passport will be abolished.