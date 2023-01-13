Lai Ching-te calls for party unity at DPP meeting in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) held a meeting in Taipei on Thursday (Jan. 12), which revealed some rifts in the party’s base, with leaders calling for discipline and unity over factionalism.

The meeting, held at Chientan Youth Activity Center in Taipei’s Shilin District, was attended by Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and prominent DPP legislators.

Many party members expressed their dissatisfaction with legislators Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) and Wang Shih-chien (王世堅) for being overly critical of fellow DPP members, particularly candidates in races lost by the DPP in recent municipal elections. They angered many in the party last year for not standing behind Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) after a plagiarism scandal derailed his campaign for mayor of Taoyuan, which forced him to exit the race.

The recent loss of DPP candidate Enoch Wu (吳怡農) in the by-election for Taipei City councilor, to the KMT candidate Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇) also fueled resentment of many members towards those seen as engaging in factional politics.

Amid calls for Kao and Wang to resign or be expelled from the party, Lai asked that members of the party not engage in mud-slinging. Lai pledged that he would make party discipline and unity a priority if he becomes party chairman, an outcome which is widely expected for the upcoming election for party chair.

Lai said he respected differences of opinion and noted the importance of being able to air grievances, but urged everyone to work together for the good of the party and Taiwan. He said he would lead a united DPP that will stand behind the president, while reminding everyone present that the purpose of the DPP is to “work hard for Taiwan.”

The election for DPP party chairman will take place on Jan. 15. The previous party chair, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) resigned from the post after dismal results for the DPP in the local elections held in November.