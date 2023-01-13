Punter scores 16, Troy downs Georgia State 65-53

ATLANTA (AP) — Kieffer Punter had 16 points in Troy's 65-53 win over Georgia State on Thursday night.

Punter was 6 of 13 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Trojans (12-6, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Zay Williams added 12 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds and three blocks. Darius McNeill was 3 of 7 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Brenden Tucker finished with 21 points for the Panthers (8-9, 1-4). Ja'Heim Hudson added 14 points and three steals for Georgia State. Jamaine Mann also had six points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Troy visits Appalachian State and Georgia State hosts Coastal Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.