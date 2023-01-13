Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA aircraft and vessels

  100
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/13 11:10
Chinese BZK-005 drone.  

Chinese BZK-005 drone.   (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked seven Chinese military aircraft and three naval ships around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Thursday (Jan. 12) and 6 a.m. on Friday (Jan. 13).

Of the seven People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two were monitored in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including one Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the ADIZ, according to the MND. Meanwhile, one Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone was spotted in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s identification zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 198 military aircraft and 43 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Flight paths of two out of seven PLA aircraft. (MND image)
Taiwan MND
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Strait median line

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military planes, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military planes, 4 naval ships around country
2023/01/12 11:52
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
2023/01/11 10:50
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
2023/01/10 11:04
Taiwan tracks 57 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 57 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2023/01/09 10:37
16 Chinese military aircraft cross Taiwan Strait median line
16 Chinese military aircraft cross Taiwan Strait median line
2023/01/07 13:07