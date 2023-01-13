Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked seven Chinese military aircraft and three naval ships around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Thursday (Jan. 12) and 6 a.m. on Friday (Jan. 13).

Of the seven People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two were monitored in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including one Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the ADIZ, according to the MND. Meanwhile, one Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone was spotted in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s identification zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 198 military aircraft and 43 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of two out of seven PLA aircraft. (MND image)