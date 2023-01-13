Alexa
Taiwan bill raises max penalty for foreigners who overstay visa to NT$150,000

Foreigners who enter country illegally could face up to 7 years in jail or NT$1 million fine

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/13 11:02
NIA arrest of illegal workers in 2019. (NIA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet on Thursday (Jan. 12) put forward a draft amendment that substantially raises the fine for foreign nationals who overstay their visa, increases the penalty for foreigners who enter the country illegally, and heightens the punishment for people who help harbor or smuggle undocumented workers.

The Cabinet announced 52 amendments to the Immigration Act (入出國及移民法) that must still be approved by the Legislative Yuan to take effect. In a press release, the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) announced a carrot-and-stick approach designed to increase incentives to attract foreign talent to Taiwan, while also raising the penalties and punishments for violations of immigration law.

The MOI said it is enacting new measures to strengthen law enforcement efforts to detect illegal visitors and safeguard national security. This includes steps taken to prevent foreigners from overstaying their visas, curbing illegal activities by foreign nationals, and strengthening border security.

The MOI noted that to prevent foreigners from overstaying their visa, fines will be increased from between NT$2,000 (US$65.84) and NT$10,000 to between NT$30,000 and NT$150,000. In addition, violators will be barred from reentering the country for a maximum of 10 years, up from three years.

Those who hide or harbor foreign nationals who overstay their visa will face fines of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000. People who help foreigners engage in activities not authorized on their visas will face fines of between NT$200,000 and NT$1 million.

People who aid foreigners or Taiwanese without household registration enter the country illegally will face a prison sentence of one to seven years or a fine of up to NT$1 million.

Those who are prohibited from traveling abroad and are found holding forged, altered, or fraudulently used passports or travel documents to go abroad will face a prison sentence of up to three years or a fine of up to NT$90,000 "to deter illegal activities."
