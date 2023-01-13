Julia Garner, Selena Gomez and Emma D’arcy Shine in De Beers Jewellers at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

LOS ANGELES, US - Media OutReach - 13 January 2023 - De Beers Jewellers natural and responsibly sourced diamonds dazzled on nominees and actresses Julia Garner, Selena Gomez and Emma D'Arcy at the 80th Golden Globe Awards held at the The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.





Julia Garner, double nominee and winner for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical – Comedy or Drama TV Series, radiated natural elegance in classic diamond designs including a statement Swan Lake High Jewellery diamond necklace and mismatched delicate diamond earrings.



Selena Gomez, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series – Musical Or Comedy, opted for sweeping Aden High Jewellery diamond drop earrings, Volute High Jewellery and Adonis Rose High Jewellery pear-shaped diamond rings.



Emma D'Arcy, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series – Drama, shined in Enchanted Lotus High Jewellery cocktail ring and Aura High Jewellery yellow diamond earrings.



Hashtag: #DeBeers #DeBeersHK #naturaldiamonds



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers' 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world's most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.



De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.



De Beers Jewellers has 35 stores globally and ships to 15 markets via debeers.com.



FB: @DeBeers

IG: @debeersofficial

https://www.debeers.hk/

