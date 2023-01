LONDON (AP) — Joao Felix has been sent off on his debut for Chelsea.

The Portugal forward was shown a straight red card in the 58th minute of the Premier League match against Fulham on Thursday for a studs-first lunge at Kenny Tete.

Felix, who joined on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season on Wednesday, was having an impressive game until that point.

The score was 1-1 when he was sent off.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports