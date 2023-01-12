All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 35 23 8 3 1 50 100 85 Providence 34 20 7 5 2 47 102 91 WB/Scranton 32 17 10 2 3 39 97 82 Charlotte 35 18 14 2 1 39 97 108 Lehigh Valley 33 16 13 2 2 36 95 100 Springfield 34 15 14 1 4 35 97 97 Bridgeport 35 14 14 6 1 35 117 125 Hartford 34 13 13 2 6 34 94 106

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 34 23 9 1 1 48 121 104 Utica 33 18 9 5 1 42 107 100 Rochester 32 19 11 1 1 40 105 104 Belleville 34 15 16 3 0 33 116 125 Syracuse 31 13 13 2 3 31 111 112 Laval 35 13 17 4 1 31 121 131 Cleveland 32 13 15 2 2 30 113 127

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 34 20 8 4 2 46 128 92 Milwaukee 34 21 11 0 2 44 125 99 Rockford 34 19 11 2 2 42 121 108 Manitoba 32 17 12 2 1 37 100 103 Iowa 34 16 14 2 2 36 103 108 Chicago 32 12 16 3 1 28 96 128 Grand Rapids 33 13 18 1 1 28 94 130

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Coachella Valley 33 23 6 3 1 50 123 90 Calgary 33 24 8 1 0 49 129 80 Abbotsford 33 21 10 1 1 44 118 100 Colorado 33 20 11 2 0 42 98 81 Ontario 31 17 13 0 1 35 93 86 Tucson 34 14 16 4 0 32 111 124 San Jose 37 15 20 0 2 32 92 129 Henderson 37 12 22 0 3 27 93 107 Bakersfield 32 12 19 1 0 25 84 103 San Diego 35 11 24 0 0 22 96 132

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Hartford 3, Charlotte 2

Iowa 5, Grand Rapids 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Bridgeport 1

Toronto 3, Manitoba 2

Utica 3, Cleveland 2

WB/Scranton 4, Hershey 3

Rochester 3, Laval 1

Milwaukee 6, Tucson 3

Ontario 6, Henderson 3

San Diego 5, San Jose 2

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Rockford at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Laval, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Rockford at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.