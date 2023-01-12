All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|40
|32
|4
|4
|68
|156
|88
|Toronto
|42
|26
|9
|7
|59
|143
|109
|Tampa Bay
|39
|25
|13
|1
|51
|139
|115
|Buffalo
|39
|20
|17
|2
|42
|152
|135
|Florida
|42
|19
|19
|4
|42
|138
|145
|Detroit
|39
|17
|15
|7
|41
|121
|134
|Ottawa
|40
|18
|19
|3
|39
|120
|127
|Montreal
|41
|16
|22
|3
|35
|109
|156
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|41
|25
|9
|7
|57
|130
|113
|New Jersey
|41
|26
|12
|3
|55
|141
|109
|N.Y. Rangers
|42
|23
|12
|7
|53
|138
|116
|Washington
|44
|23
|15
|6
|52
|143
|123
|Pittsburgh
|40
|21
|13
|6
|48
|133
|121
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|22
|17
|3
|47
|130
|116
|Philadelphia
|42
|17
|18
|7
|41
|119
|136
|Columbus
|40
|12
|26
|2
|26
|103
|158
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|42
|25
|11
|6
|56
|146
|111
|Winnipeg
|41
|26
|14
|1
|53
|138
|110
|Minnesota
|40
|22
|14
|4
|48
|129
|116
|St. Louis
|42
|21
|18
|3
|45
|136
|151
|Nashville
|40
|19
|15
|6
|44
|112
|117
|Colorado
|39
|20
|16
|3
|43
|116
|115
|Arizona
|40
|13
|22
|5
|31
|110
|149
|Chicago
|39
|10
|25
|4
|24
|86
|144
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|42
|27
|13
|2
|56
|140
|120
|Los Angeles
|45
|25
|14
|6
|56
|152
|152
|Seattle
|40
|24
|12
|4
|52
|147
|125
|Calgary
|42
|19
|14
|9
|47
|132
|128
|Edmonton
|43
|22
|18
|3
|47
|153
|146
|Vancouver
|40
|17
|20
|3
|37
|139
|161
|San Jose
|43
|13
|22
|8
|34
|133
|161
|Anaheim
|42
|12
|26
|4
|28
|98
|175
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Philadelphia 5, Washington 3
Toronto 2, Nashville 1
Edmonton 6, Anaheim 2
Los Angeles 4, San Jose 3
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.