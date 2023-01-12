All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 40 32 4 4 68 156 88 Toronto 42 26 9 7 59 143 109 Tampa Bay 39 25 13 1 51 139 115 Buffalo 39 20 17 2 42 152 135 Florida 42 19 19 4 42 138 145 Detroit 39 17 15 7 41 121 134 Ottawa 40 18 19 3 39 120 127 Montreal 41 16 22 3 35 109 156

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 41 25 9 7 57 130 113 New Jersey 41 26 12 3 55 141 109 N.Y. Rangers 42 23 12 7 53 138 116 Washington 44 23 15 6 52 143 123 Pittsburgh 40 21 13 6 48 133 121 N.Y. Islanders 42 22 17 3 47 130 116 Philadelphia 42 17 18 7 41 119 136 Columbus 40 12 26 2 26 103 158

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 42 25 11 6 56 146 111 Winnipeg 41 26 14 1 53 138 110 Minnesota 40 22 14 4 48 129 116 St. Louis 42 21 18 3 45 136 151 Nashville 40 19 15 6 44 112 117 Colorado 39 20 16 3 43 116 115 Arizona 40 13 22 5 31 110 149 Chicago 39 10 25 4 24 86 144

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 42 27 13 2 56 140 120 Los Angeles 45 25 14 6 56 152 152 Seattle 40 24 12 4 52 147 125 Calgary 42 19 14 9 47 132 128 Edmonton 43 22 18 3 47 153 146 Vancouver 40 17 20 3 37 139 161 San Jose 43 13 22 8 34 133 161 Anaheim 42 12 26 4 28 98 175

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

Toronto 2, Nashville 1

Edmonton 6, Anaheim 2

Los Angeles 4, San Jose 3

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.