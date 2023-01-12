Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

Philadelphia, US - Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2023 - It is alleged that Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) and its officers failed to disclose that Silvergate's platform lacked basic controls to detect money laundering and that as a result certain Silvergate customers were able to engage in money laundering in amounts exceeding $425 million, exposing Silvergate to regulatory scrutiny and damages.



Current Silvergate shareholders who have continuously held shares since at least November 9, 2021, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them.



If you would like to learn more about this matter at no cost to you, visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/silvergate-shareholder-investigation/, contact us at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.



Attorney Advertising Disclaimer



Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Grabar Law Office