With Neuer out, Bayern still looking to sign a goalkeeper

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann wants a new goalkeeper before the Bundesliga season resumes next week.

Bayern has been looking for alternatives for the injured Manuel Neuer, who broke his leg in a skiing accident last month, but the club’s search has failed to yield results so far.

“It’s to be expected, the way things are going,” Nagelsmann said at the team’s winter training camp in Qatar on Thursday. “No club likes to give away their goalkeeper. The market situation is complex because other clubs are also looking for certain positions.”

Neuer is out for the rest of this season with what he said was a lower leg fracture.

There had been speculation that the 36-year-old Germany goalkeeper’s career is threatened following a report by the Bild tabloid that the injury was more severe. Kicker magazine reported Wednesday that Neuer is already working on his comeback and aims to return in time for next season.

“We’re obliged to sign a new goalkeeper,” Nagelsmann said with a view to the rest of this season — either a new No. 1 or a backup for reserve goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

Ulreich is set to replace Neuer when the league resumes with Bayern’s visit to Leipzig on Jan. 20, but Nagelsmann has a shortage of options if anything happens to Ulreich.

“We have very young players,” Nagelsmann said of Ulreich’s potential replacements. “If Ulle were to get injured, it’s a complex situation for a young player who hasn’t played a minute of professional soccer to stand between the posts for the second half of the season in which everything is at stake.”

Bayern had identified Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Yann Sommer as an option, but Gladbach has ruled out an immediate transfer for the Switzerland goalkeeper.

Bayern was also in contact with French club Monaco about bringing Alexander Nübel back. But Monaco wasn’t eager to let the 26-year-old goalkeeper go mid-season and Nübel was reluctant to face another potential tussle for the No. 1 spot when Neuer returns. Nübel already left Bayern because of a lack of playing time.

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp was another reported candidate for Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić.

After 15 games, Bayern leads the Bundesliga by four points. The Bavarian powerhouse is going for an unprecedented 11th consecutive league title.

