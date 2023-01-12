Private Passenger Auto Insurance Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2022 – 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Private Passenger Auto Insurance Market. The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021.
Vehicle insurance (also known as car insurance, motor insurance or auto insurance) is insurance for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other road vehicles. Its primary use is to provide financial protection against physical damage or bodily injury resulting from traffic collisions and against liability that could also arise from incidents in a vehicle. Vehicle insurance may additionally offer financial protection against theft of the vehicle, and against damage to the vehicle sustained from events other than traffic collisions, such as keying, weather or natural disasters, and damage sustained by colliding with stationary objects. The specific terms of vehicle insurance vary with legal regulations in each region. This report studies the private passenger auto insurance.
This study considers the Private Passenger Auto Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Compulsory Insurance
Commercial Insurance
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Ordinary Private Car
Medium and High-end Private Car
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
State Farm
GEICO
Progressive
Allstate
USAA
Liberty Mutual
Farmers
Nationwide
Travelers
American Family
Auto Club Exchange
Erie Insurance
CSAA Insurance?Exchange
National General Holdings Corp.
Mercury?General Corp.
Auto-Owners Insurance
MetLife
Hartford Financial Services
Auto Club Insurance Association
MAPFRE
Kemper?Corp.
Amica Mutual Insurance Co.
Infinity?P&C Corp.
COUNTRY Financial
Hanover Insurance Group
NJM Insurance
Southern Farm Bureau Casualty
Sentry Insurance
Shelter Insurance
Alfa?Mutual Group
