SaaS Online Video Platforms Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the SaaS Online Video Platforms Market.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=25879

OVP or Online Video Platforms can use a user-generated content (UGC) model, software as a service (SaaS) business model or a do it yourself (DIY) model. OVP offers an end to end solution from creating a website, uploading video, encoding video, video playback to user management for both video on demand and live streaming. Usually, OVPs have Content Management System (CMS) where users need to login to add content, upload video, setting up monetization plan, view video analytics which may include, detailed insights of video performance such as, video watch time, total number of video views, unique views and impressions; stats on user visits, location and behavior on the site. OVPs also provide customized video players where end users can watch videos. Many OVPs provide third party video player which can be embedded in a website. Although there are several OVP providers that are also present in broadcast markets, serving video on demand set-top boxes, OVPs are related to the over-the-top (OTT) content video industry.

This study considers the SaaS Online Video Platforms value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Software

Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Media & Entertainment Industry

Enterprise

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Brightcove

Ooyala (Telstra)

Piksel

ThePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)

IBM Cloud Video

Kaltura

Samba Tech

Wistia

Arkena

Xstream

Ensemble Video

MediaPlatform

Viocorp

Anvato (Google)

Vzaar

