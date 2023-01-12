Logistics Real Estate Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Logistics Real Estate Market. The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021.
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.
Logistics real estate is the carrier of professional and modern logistics facilities. It is a modern logistics facility required by real estate development enterprises to select a suitable location according to the needs of logistics enterprise customers, and to invest and build business development. Logistics real estate belongs to the category of industrial real estate, which refers to the logistics facilities invested by investors, such as logistics warehouses, distribution centers, distribution centers, etc. The scope of modern logistics real estate includes the real estate carrier of logistics business such as logistics park, logistics warehouse, distribution center and distribution center. Compared with traditional logistics real estate, it emphasizes management modernization, scale effect and synergy.
This study considers the Logistics Real Estate value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Sole Proprietorship
Cooperation
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Rental
Sales
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Prologis
Goodman
Vanke
Blogis Holding Ltd
Gazeley
Yupei Holdings
ESR
Mapletree
Boxway
