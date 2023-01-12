Roaming Tariff Market Size Worth USD 85,662.2 Mn by 2030

Updated on Jan. 2023 – The market study that was just released has evaluated the potential growth of the Global Roaming Tariff market and also provides useful stats and information on market structure and size (2023-2033). This report informs about the most likely factors to stimulate and hinder market expansion, as well as the latest opportunities that may have an impact on industry revenue potential. All the relevant data was taken into account, including the current top players as well as the potential newcomers. Well-explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The global roaming tariff market is projected to be USD 56,721.9 Mn in 2020 to reach USD 85,662.2 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Regional landscape outlook:

An exhaustive evaluation of regional markets, North America was the largest region in the Roaming Tariff market. Expert researchers are of the viewpoint that North America is slated to dominate the global market landscape in the forthcoming years. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the Roaming Tariff market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report on the global roaming tariff market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

China Mobile Limited

Deutsche Telekom AG

Telefonica SA

America Movil SAB de CV

T-Mobile USA, INC

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Digicel Group Limited

Vodafone Group Plc. and others.

Segmentation of global roaming tariff market by roaming type, application, service type, and region

Based on Roaming Type

International Roaming

National Roaming

Regional Roaming

Based on Service Type

Data

Voice

SMS

Based on Application

Personal

Commercial

Regional Insights

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

– The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

