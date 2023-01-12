South Taiwan temperatures to reach 30 C before cold front's arrival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures in Taiwan will continue climbing until Saturday (Jan. 14) before a cold front passes and brings along a cold air mass that will keep the weather cool until Lunar New Year.

Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reported that on Friday (Jan. 13), temperatures in west Taiwan will range between 17 and 29 degrees Celsius, with south Taiwan slightly warmer than north and central Taiwan. Meanwhile, temperatures in east Taiwan will range from 19-26 C.

Skies will remain generally sunny to cloudy. North Taiwan’s mountainous areas and east Taiwan may see sporadic rain.

The weather will stay stable until Saturday afternoon, when the approaching cold front will begin to bring rain to parts of west Taiwan. The highest temperature during the day will reach between 26 and 28 C, though according to the CWB website, it may hit the 30 C mark in Pingtung County.

On Sunday (Jan. 15), a cold front will pass through Taiwan, ushering in a cold air mass that will gradually lower temperatures and bring rain across Taiwan. The lowest temperatures in north Taiwan and Yilan County are predicted to reach as low as 13 C, and for other regions, between 15 and 17 C.

The weather will remain cool due to the continental cold air mass until the start of Lunar New Year on Jan. 22. Windward regions including north and northeast Taiwan will see some rain, while the sky in other areas will remain cloudy to sunny.