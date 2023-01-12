Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

South Taiwan temperatures to reach 30 C before cold front's arrival

Mercury to start dropping on Sunday, remaining low until Lunar New Year

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/12 20:49
South Taiwan temperatures to reach 30 C before cold front's arrival

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures in Taiwan will continue climbing until Saturday (Jan. 14) before a cold front passes and brings along a cold air mass that will keep the weather cool until Lunar New Year.

Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reported that on Friday (Jan. 13), temperatures in west Taiwan will range between 17 and 29 degrees Celsius, with south Taiwan slightly warmer than north and central Taiwan. Meanwhile, temperatures in east Taiwan will range from 19-26 C.

Skies will remain generally sunny to cloudy. North Taiwan’s mountainous areas and east Taiwan may see sporadic rain.

The weather will stay stable until Saturday afternoon, when the approaching cold front will begin to bring rain to parts of west Taiwan. The highest temperature during the day will reach between 26 and 28 C, though according to the CWB website, it may hit the 30 C mark in Pingtung County.

On Sunday (Jan. 15), a cold front will pass through Taiwan, ushering in a cold air mass that will gradually lower temperatures and bring rain across Taiwan. The lowest temperatures in north Taiwan and Yilan County are predicted to reach as low as 13 C, and for other regions, between 15 and 17 C.

The weather will remain cool due to the continental cold air mass until the start of Lunar New Year on Jan. 22. Windward regions including north and northeast Taiwan will see some rain, while the sky in other areas will remain cloudy to sunny.
weather
Central Weather Bureau
CWB
cold front
continental cold air mass
Lunar New Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Cold air mass to hit Taiwan on Sunday, low of 8 C by Monday
Cold air mass to hit Taiwan on Sunday, low of 8 C by Monday
2023/01/12 12:38
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes east Taiwan
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes east Taiwan
2023/01/11 13:38
Taiwan's Next Apple News former journalist says company 'in a mess'
Taiwan's Next Apple News former journalist says company 'in a mess'
2023/01/10 20:21
Photo of the Day: Taiwan temple dragon sports new 'punk hairdo'
Photo of the Day: Taiwan temple dragon sports new 'punk hairdo'
2023/01/10 17:12
AI identifies last year's LNY top gifts in Taiwan
AI identifies last year's LNY top gifts in Taiwan
2023/01/10 15:34