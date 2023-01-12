Americas Green Wall Market 2022 Global Opportunity Analysis, Outlook by – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2030

Astute Analytica recently updated a new research report on the global consumer goods market. This research report has both primary and secondary data sources. This analysis includes the government strategy, market situation, competitive landscape, historic data, current market trends, technical inventions, future technologies, and technical growth in associated industries.

The Americas Green Wall Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 545.4 Mn in 2021 to US$ 1,033.8 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The global market is continuously changing to meet changing customer demand and trends. In recent years, the market has become increasingly influenced by digital innovation, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a greater emphasis on sustainable and healthy behaviors. Digitalization has put the client in control, allowing them to compare and scrutinize things in real-time.

In order to sustain client loyalty in this environment, consumer goods companies are enhancing their marketing methods and brand recognition.

The leading players in the market have introduced new products to fulfill an ever-increasing range of human needs and aspirations. These methods, along with higher margins and portfolio weightings in fast-growing areas, have resulted in outstanding shareholder returns.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic changed how people buy and wreaked havoc on the market. Cleaning supplies, shelf-stable food, beverages, and toilet paper became scarce in certain nations. Furthermore, the function of sustainability is becoming increasingly important in the consumer goods sector; there is a growing desire for more sustainable and ethically manufactured products across the board.

However, the industry’s fundamentals and stock market performance have deteriorated. In terms of economic profit contribution, several players began to pull ahead of the pack. The US market before COVID-19, for example, is instructive. In the United States, specific brands (with more than $750 million in revenue) lost volume at a pace of 1.5%. Small brands increased by 1.7%, while private labels increased by 4.3%.

Regional Insights

By Type segment of the Americas Green Wall Market is sub-segmented into:

Planter System

Panel System

Trellis System

By Medium segment of the Americas Green Wall Market is sub-segmented into:

Loose growth medium

Mat media

Sheet media

Structural media

By Application segment of the Americas Green Wall Market is sub-segmented into:

Indoor

Outdoor

By End User segment of the Americas Green Wall Market is sub-segmented into:

Commercial Hotels & Restaurants IT Parks/Office Spaces Public Spaces Infrastructure/ Landscaping Hospitals Manufacturing Facilities Others

Residential

By Country segment of the Americas Green Wall Market is sub-segmented into:

US

Canada

Hawaii

South America

Rest of America

Key Players Insights

The key players operating in the market include Nature Stabilisee, Polarmoss, Moss Trend, Green Mood, Greenworks, Gsky Plant Systems, Paisajismo Urbano, Suite Plants, Sundar Italia, VertiWall and Peverelli among others.

