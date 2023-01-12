North America Solid Tires Market 2022 Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2027

Astute Analytica published a new report on the global automotive market. The global markets report analysis of the growth momentum and revenue inflows in this industry, including the impact of COVID-19.

The market study report presents important factors that positively and negatively affect the growth of this vertical in order to suggest stakeholders in making decisions. In addition, the report offers data on the past, present, and future companies’ scenarios. The report also contains key segments and leading players.

North America Solid Tires Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 387.9 Mn in 2021 to US$ 540.1 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period 2022-2027.

The automotive sector is continuously working to develop an integrated approach to a cleaner environment and lower carbon emissions. In order to minimize fuel consumption, automakers are creating more efficient engines and drive trains, and a wide range of sophisticated emissions-control equipment is placing cleaner cars on the road globally.

It is forecast that clear improvements in air quality can notice when more new automobiles with contemporary exhaust emissions performance hit the road. As older, more polluting cars replace the new ones. Thus, this trend will continue to lead to the growth of the automotive sector.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the worldwide automotive industry quickly and severely. Chinese parts shipments halted, large-scale manufacturing disruptions were occurring across Europe, and assembly factories in the United States had to close. This has put a lot of pressure on a sector already dealing with a worldwide demand downturn due to decreased consumer needs.

According to data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the commercial vehicle sector in out of 40 major nations, 17 nations, including Belgium, Canada, Germany, Japan, etc., saw negative growth of 67.5% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Insights

By Assembly Type segment of the North America Solid Tires Market is sub-segmented into:

Made on Frame /Wheel

Made on Rim

By Vehicle segment of the North America Solid Tires Market is sub-segmented into:

Forklift

Tractor

Crane & Lifts

Container Trailer

Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges

Others

By Application segment of the North America Solid Tires Market is sub-segmented into:

Construction Machinery

Warehouse Machinery

Agriculture Equipment

Military Vehicles

Air & Sea Ports Machinery

Others (Transport)

By Country segment of the North America Solid Tires Market is sub-segmented into:

U.S.

Canada

Key Players Insights

The key players operating in the market include Continental AG, Ecomega Europe Industries, Industrial Rubber Company, Global Rubber Industries, Maxam Tire, Nexen Corporation, Setco Solid Tire and Rim Assembly, SimpleTire and Michelin among others.

