Salmon Market 2022 Study Reveals Global Opportunity Analysis Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future 2027

Global Salmon Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 20,880.5 Mn in 2021 to US$ 27,344.0 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a growth at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Moreover, in terms of volume, the global salmon market is expected to project a growth at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Factors affecting the global Salmon Market include rising disposable income, growing demand for packed food products, and changing lifestyles of people. Furthermore, the rising population and increasing demand for food will also be opportunistic for the global market. For instance, according to Department of Agriculture, corn plantation is expected to increase to 93.3 million acres in 2021 from 90.8 million acres in 2020.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic positively affected the global salmon industry. The demand for packed food products surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to that, a sudden change in lifestyle and implementation of work-from-home further escalated the growth of the market.

During the pandemic, comfort food emerged as a strong trend, as consumers turn to comfort food in times of stress. Moreover, the pandemic also increased the user base on online shopping platforms, and people started adopting online methods to get groceries.

Restaurants began offering online services to abide by the regulations imposed by governments. Thus, it had been opportunistic for the industry players. This report by Astute Analytica thoroughly describes the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Salmon Market with precise data and statistics.

Regional Insights

By Species segment of the Global Salmon Market is sub-segmented into:

Atlantic

Pink

Chum/Dog

Coho

Sockeye

Others

By Fish Type segment of the Global Salmon Market is sub-segmented into:

Farmed

Wild

By Product Type segment of the Global Salmon Market is sub-segmented into:

Frozen

Fresh

Canned

Others

By Distribution Channel segment of the Global Salmon Market is sub-segmented into:

Retail E-commerce (online) Brick & Mortar Stores (offline)

HoReCa & Wholesale

Processed Food Industry

Other Institutional Customers

By Region segment of the Global Salmon Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



Key Players Insights

Cermaq Group AS, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Mowi ASA, SalMar ASA, AquaChile, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Greig Seafood, Multiexport Foods S.A., Sinkaberg Hansen AS, Bremnes Seashore AS and Norway Royal Salmon ASA among others.

