Smart Airport Market Dynamics, Segments, and Supply Demand Forecast 2022-2027

The global smart airport market was valued at USD 29,463.1 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to record a revenue of US$ 54,862.0 Mn at a compound annual growth rate of 10.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The global smart airport market was valued at USD 29,463.1 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to record a revenue of US$ 54,862.0 Mn at a compound annual growth rate of 10.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The Smart Airport Market research report will also provide a slice of the action for big partners who act as global-scale transformers. The major item contributions, key differentiators, income share, market size, market status, and techniques will all be taken into account in this subjective and quantitative analysis. The research will also discuss significant agreements, partnerships, and international organizations that are about to transform certain market segments on a global basis.

The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.

Leading Competitors

Key players included in the report are Adelte, Ascent Technology Inc., Amadeus IT Group SA, Ansul, Cisco System, Collins Aerospace, Deerns Airport System Consultants, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Sensec Solution AS (Initially DSG Systems), FB Technology, Honeywell International, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Indra, SITA, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG., QinetiQ, RESA, S.A.S., Sabre Corporation, Selex ES, Siemens AG, T-Systems, Thales Group, Vanderlande Industries, Vision-Box, Wipro Limited and Zensors among others.

The Smart Airport Marketsize section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.

The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.

The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.

Segmentation Analysis

Smart Airport Market SegmentationsBy Component

Infrastructure

Solutions

Applications

Services

By Infrastructure

Endpoint Devices Sensors Tags IP Phone Video Conferencing (Audio/ Video)

Communication Systems Wireless Airports Smart Phones Near Field Communication Social Media

Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control IoT Enabled Beacons Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks RFID Baggage Reconciliation System E-Gates

Air/Ground Traffic Control Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM) Automated Passport Controls

Security Systems Biometrics Alerts & Cyber Security E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar E-Tag System

Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)

By Solutions

Terminal Side HVAC Lighting Control Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM) Fire and Life Safety Solutions Energy Management Life Cycle Services Building Management and Automation Systems

Air Side Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS) Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) Surface Movement Guidance Runway Improvement and Apron Management Digital and Radar Video Surveillance

Landside Parking Access Roads Perimeter Security Car Rental Mass Transit Airport City



By Application

Core Applications Content Management Business Intelligence Next-Generation Web Collaboration Integration

Business Applications Noise Abatement Fee Management Performance Management Gate Management



By Services

Smart Transport & Parking Services Real-time Travel Services Intelligent Transport Services Trip Concierge

Smart Retail, Hospitality & Entertainment Services Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality Intelligent Advertising Lean Retail Solutions Telepresence Rooms

Smart Workplace Services Equipment Telematics Solutions Mobile Worker and Expert Locator

Smart Airport Processes Location-Based Services RFID Baggage Tagging No-queue Check-in Solutions

Smart Business to Business Services Traffic and Facilities Management Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services



By Airport Model

Airport 2.0

Airport 3.0

Airport 4.0

By Airport Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Airport Operation

Commercial Service Airports

Cargo Service Airports

General Aviation Airports

By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



