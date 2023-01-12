Smart Airport Market Dynamics, Segments, and Supply Demand Forecast 2022-2027

Astute Analytica released the latest report on the Smart Airport Market study, which will provide all the most recent market trends, which has been announced. The study also contributes to a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is expected to expand significantly over the envisioned period of time. Furthermore, new technological developments and mechanical improvements are justified when demand for this service/item increases globally.
The global smart airport market was valued at USD 29,463.1 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to record a revenue of US$ 54,862.0 Mn at a compound annual growth rate of 10.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
Leading Competitors
Key players included in the report are Adelte, Ascent Technology Inc., Amadeus IT Group SA, Ansul, Cisco System, Collins Aerospace, Deerns Airport System Consultants, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Sensec Solution AS (Initially DSG Systems), FB Technology, Honeywell International, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Indra, SITA, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG., QinetiQ, RESA, S.A.S., Sabre Corporation, Selex ES, Siemens AG, T-Systems, Thales Group, Vanderlande Industries, Vision-Box, Wipro Limited and Zensors among others.
Segmentation Analysis
Smart Airport Market SegmentationsBy Component
- Infrastructure
- Solutions
- Applications
- Services
By Infrastructure
- Endpoint Devices
- Sensors
- Tags
- IP Phone
- Video Conferencing (Audio/ Video)
- Communication Systems
- Wireless Airports
- Smart Phones
- Near Field Communication
- Social Media
- Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control
- IoT Enabled Beacons
- Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement
- Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks
- RFID Baggage Reconciliation System
- E-Gates
- Air/Ground Traffic Control
- Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM)
- Automated Passport Controls
- Security Systems
- Biometrics
- Alerts & Cyber Security
- E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar
- E-Tag System
- Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)
By Solutions
- Terminal Side
- HVAC
- Lighting Control
- Digital Video Surveillance and
- Management (DVM)
- Fire and Life Safety Solutions
- Energy Management
- Life Cycle Services
- Building Management and Automation Systems
- Air Side
- Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS)
- Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL)
- Surface Movement Guidance
- Runway Improvement and Apron Management
- Digital and Radar Video Surveillance
- Landside
- Parking
- Access Roads
- Perimeter Security
- Car Rental
- Mass Transit
- Airport City
By Application
- Core Applications
- Content Management
- Business Intelligence
- Next-Generation Web
- Collaboration
- Integration
- Business Applications
- Noise Abatement
- Fee Management
- Performance Management
- Gate Management
By Services
- Smart Transport & Parking Services
- Real-time Travel Services
- Intelligent Transport Services
- Trip Concierge
- Smart Retail, Hospitality & Entertainment Services
- Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality
- Intelligent Advertising
- Lean Retail Solutions
- Telepresence Rooms
- Smart Workplace Services
- Equipment Telematics Solutions
- Mobile Worker and Expert Locator
- Smart Airport Processes
- Location-Based Services
- RFID Baggage Tagging
- No-queue Check-in Solutions
- Smart Business to Business Services
- Traffic and Facilities Management
- Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services
By Airport Model
- Airport 2.0
- Airport 3.0
- Airport 4.0
By Airport Size
- Small
- Medium
- Large
By Airport Operation
- Commercial Service Airports
- Cargo Service Airports
- General Aviation Airports
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- U.A.E.
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
