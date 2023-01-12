Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market 2022 Insights on Share, Application and Forecast Assumptions 2028

The recent report by Astute Analytica on the global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market covers all the factors which will impact the market in the coming years. The report discusses several sections, such as COVID-19 impact, shareholding segments, etc. Moreover, it also outlines the list of past innovations and ongoing events to give an overview of the trends.
The Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market, analyzed by Astute Analytica, forecasts a growth in revenue from US$ 812.5 Mn in 2021 to US$ 1,392.2 Mn by 2028. The market is registering a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Factors Affecting the Market
Technology is maintaining a vital place across all industrial verticals, including healthcare, automotive, construction, etc. Companies leverage cloud and service-based services to propel innovation and bring significant revolution. Thus, it will drive the growth of the global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market during the forecast period.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/freight-procurement-technology-solutions-market
Growing investments in this market are expected to boost the growth of the overall market. For instance, the US Federal Government set aside $58.4 billion budget for IT at civilian Federal agencies in 2022, which is an increase of 2.4 percent from 2021.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 outbreak forced many organizations to adapt to digital methods, which rapidly accelerated digital transformation. Work environments changed abruptly as remote work became the new normal among organizations. As a result, it is forecast to strengthen the potential scope of the Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market in the coming years. This report by Astute Analytica covers all the factors depicting the impact of the pandemic.
Regional Analysis
By Component segment of the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market is sub-segmented into:
- Software Applications
- Carrier Management
- Freight Tendering
- KPIs and Analytics
- Order Management and Control
- others
- Services
- Professional
- Managed/Outsourced
Request Full Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/freight-procurement-technology-solutions-market
By Deployment segment of the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market is sub-segmented into:
- Cloud-Based
- On-Premises
By Industry segment of the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market is sub-segmented into:
- Agriculture
- Retail
- FMCG Manufacturing
- Food & Beverage
- Oil & Gas
- Others
By Region segment of the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market is sub-segmented into:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Sweden
- Turkey
- Poland
- Russia
- Belgium
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Egypt
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Columbia
- Chile
- Rest of South America
Key Players Insights
The key players in the Global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market are Blue Yonder, Nexus (Infor), Transporeon Group Americas Inc., Alpega Group, Coupa, and MercuryGate International, Inc., among others.
Download Sample Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/freight-procurement-technology-solutions-market
About Astute Analytica:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Get in touch with us:
Phone number: +18884296757
Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com
Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/