Taiwan's tallest coffee store opens for booking

Have a sip of Irish coffee and enjoy the view from the 88th floor of Taipei 101

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/12 19:29
“Simple Kaffa Sola” will begin trial operation on Jan. 17. (Simple Kaffa photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Coffee shop “Simple Kaffa” will open its second flagship store “Simple Kaffa Sola” in Taipei 101, making it the tallest in Taiwan.

Founded by the winner of the 2016 World Barista Championship, Wu Tse-ling (吳則霖), Simple Kaffa's first flagship store opened in 2021 near the capital’s cultural landmark, Huashan 1914 Creative Park. In the following year, it opened two more branches on the historic site Rongjin Park.

This year, the brand’s newest spot, “Simple Kaffa Sola,” will open on the 88th floor of Taipei 101, making it the nation's tallest coffee shop. Its stylish interior design was by IIDeisgn.

Founder Wu Tse-ling opens a second flagship store in Taipei. (Simple Kaffa photo)

The nature-inspired artwork on the wall is out of Kang Li-sheng's hands. (Simple Kaffa photo)

The counter is made of serpentine stones with 8 cloud-like lights floating above. The pendant lights are works by artist Kang Li-sheng (康力升).

On the wall of the seating area hangs an 11-meter-wide art installation, which was a collaboration with the flora store “Hanabi Plant.” The materials are Quercus variabilis barks and moss, inspired by Taipei’s landscape 5,000 years ago.

Besides the signature drinks and desserts, the exclusive items are three coffee cocktails, which won Wu the world competition. The must-try is “Sunset” and its rich taste comes from light roast washed Ethiopian coffee beans, oolong tea, rum, and brandy.

“Simple Kaffa Sola” will begin its trial operation on Jan. 17. It requires online booking.

Wu beats competition in World Barista Championship with "Sunset." (Simple Kaffa photo)
