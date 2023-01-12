NEXEA and Digital News Asia (DNA) To Organize DisruptInvest Summit

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 12 January 2023 - NEXEA and Digital News Asia (DNA) will host the DisruptInvest Summit, a startup ecosystem event for corporates and investors, taking place on March 16th. This summit brings together some of the most successful and innovative minds in the business world to share their insights and experiences with attendees.



DisruptInvest Summit is the premier event for corporates and investors looking to take their businesses to the next level. It aims to connect Corporates and Investors, as well as the Startup Ecosystem - Startup members, Government Agencies, Venture Capital & Media to support & grow the next tech giants. This event is designed for corporates and investors together with entrepreneurs, innovators, and business professionals from the entire Malaysia to network, learn, and grow.



“DisruptInvest Summit is Malaysia's largest tech entrepreneurship conference, offering attendees a unique opportunity to learn from the best in the industry and build valuable relationships with industry professionals and innovators. I believe it will be an excellent opportunity for learning, networking, and growing in order to take business to the next level,” said Ziwei, co-founder of Zcova.



“DisruptInvest Summit brings together some of the top players in the startup world, including corporates and investors, providing valuable insights into the startup ecosystem's current state. This will be an inspiring programme full of creativity and enthusiasm for the future of entrepreneurship, as well as a great opportunity to network with others in the industry,” said Kyan, co-founder of ParkIn.



NEXEA is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Digital News Asia (DNA) for the upcoming event. This partnership will bring together the strengths and resources of both organizations, allowing for the creation in connecting and opportunities of the tech industry. In addition to DNA, several leading corporates will also be supporting the event.



“DisruptInvest Summit is the best place for corporates and investors to collaborate with Malaysia's startup ecosystem, bringing entrepreneurs together to learn new ideas and explore opportunities for collaboration. This is a lively and exciting event for corporates and investors to participate in and collaborate with Malaysia's startup ecosystem,” said Jo-Ann, Special Assistant to Group CEO of Spritzer.



“DisruptInvest Summit connect the brightest corporations and investors with unparalleled networking opportunities and chances to meet and interact with the most innovative and driven individuals in the startup ecosystem. I believe it is an opportunity to learn and be inspired by these corporates and investors, and make a valuable connections and innovation,” said Ben Lim, Managing Director of NEXEA.



“DisruptInvest Summit is an outstanding hub for collaboration for corporates and investors to meet entrepreneurs where these groups can come together and connect to make a valuable connection. This is a great opportunity to foster collaboration and partnership with some of the most experienced and successful professionals in the tech industry,” said Alan Lim, President of MBAN.



DisruptInvest Summit will feature panel discussion, speeches by experienced entrepreneurs, networking sessions on a range of topics, including business development, strategies investors, corporate innovation, government initiatives, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from successful corporates, investors, and industry experts, as well as connect with potential partners, corporates, and investors.



For More Information: DisruptInvest Summit



Hashtag: #NEXEA #DNA #DisruptInvestSummit



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About NEXEA

NEXEA is a Malaysian Venture Capital and Startup Accelerator firm that specializes in supporting and funding technology companies that have the potential to be the next technology giants. NEXEA also has services for investors and corporations that want to invest or work with future technology giants.



NEXEA is known for its mentors who are successful ex-entrepreneurs, or C-levels who own or have sold (IPO, M&A) their businesses. The combination of experienced mentors, experts, and partners prove potent as the top companies out of 35+ startups invested by NEXEA have grown 3 to 16 times per year. NEXEA is based in Bandar Sunway, Selangor. For more information, visit us at http://www.nexea.co



