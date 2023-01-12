Online Tutoring Services Market Brief Analysis of Top Leading Companies From 2022 to 2027

The recent report by Astute Analytica on the global Online Tutoring Services Market covers all the factors which will impact the market in the coming years. The report discusses several sections, such as COVID-19 impact, shareholding segments, etc. Moreover, it also outlines the list of past innovations and ongoing events to give an overview of the trends.

The Global Online Tutoring Services Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 21,152.1 Mn in 2021 to US$ 55,567.3 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Factors Affecting the Market

Technology is maintaining a vital place across all industrial verticals, including healthcare, automotive, construction, etc. Companies leverage cloud and service-based services to propel innovation and bring significant revolution. Thus, it will drive the growth of the global Online Tutoring Services Market during the forecast period.

Growing investments in this market are expected to boost the growth of the overall market. For instance, the US Federal Government set aside $58.4 billion budget for IT at civilian Federal agencies in 2022, which is an increase of 2.4 percent from 2021.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak forced many organizations to adapt to digital methods, which rapidly accelerated digital transformation. Work environments changed abruptly as remote work became the new normal among organizations. As a result, it is forecast to strengthen the potential scope of the Online Tutoring Services Market in the coming years. This report by Astute Analytica covers all the factors depicting the impact of the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

By Type segment of the Global Online Tutoring Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Asynchronous

Synchronous

By Sales Channel segment of the Global Online Tutoring Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Private Tutoring

International organization

Educational Institutes

Others

By Industry segment of the Global Online Tutoring Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Online

Blended

By Education Level segment of the Global Online Tutoring Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Primary Education

Secondary Education

Others Higher Education Professional Education Vocational Education Others (veterans, senior citizens, specially needs)



By Subject/Skills segment of the Global Online Tutoring Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Competitive Exams (Test Preparation)

STEM

Business Studies (Accounts, Statistics & Analytics, Economics)

Computer Science

Music Instruments

Languages

Arts & Hobbies

Others (Sports, special needs)

By Duration segment of the Global Online Tutoring Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Long-term

Short-term

By Region segment of the Global Online Tutoring Services Market is sub-segmented into:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



Key Players Insights

Wyzant, Inc., Chegg Inc., BYJU’S, Varsity Tutors, Ambow Education, Preply, Tutor.com, TakeLessons, iTutorGroup, and TutorEye Inc. among others.

