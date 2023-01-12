Diagnostics Market 2022 Analysis, Latest Trends, Demand and Forecast 2030

Astute Analytica publishes a research report on the Diagnostics Market. The analysis report contains in-depth data about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it provides a thorough examination of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market is projected to reach US$ 4,480.7 Mn by 2030 from US$ 2,984.8 Mn in 2021, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2030.

People and economies globally rely substantially on the healthcare business. It is one of the fastest-growing industries. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending in different nations, with healthcare spending accounting for more than 10% of most industrialized countries’ GDP.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Global COVID-19 cases have climbed above 516 million as of May 2022, and the death toll has exceeded 6.25 million. COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted specific racial and ethnic minority groups, as well as underserved and marginalized communities, highlighting the persistent challenges of health equity and health outcomes.

COVID-19 is causing a great deal of emotional, physical, and professional stress among health care personnel. The changing attitudes and behaviors of consumers, the integration of life sciences and health care, fast-growing digital health technology, new talent, and care delivery models, and clinical innovation advanced by COVID-19.

As sector players and the customers, they serve to adapt to a new world of remote working, virtual doctor visits, and a supply chain plagued by shortages of medical goods, employees, and services, the sector is reforming to become more customer-centric.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data calculates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure reached US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to surpass US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. spent nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, spending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia dedicate only 9.3%.

Regional Analysis

By Test Type segment of the Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Radiographic Method

Cytokine Detection Assay

Nucleic Acid Testing

Detection of Latent Infection

Diagnostic Laboratory Method

Detection of Drug Resistance

Others

By End User segment of the Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes & Academics

Diagnostic Centers

Global Asthma Diagnostics Market

By Test Type segment of the Global Asthma Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Radiographic Method

Spirometry Test

Bronchodilator Reversibility Test

FeNO Test

Peak Flow

Bronchial Challenge Tests

Allergy tests

Others

By End User segment of the Global Asthma Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes & Academics

Diagnostic Centers

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market

By Test Type segment of the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

CRP Test

PT & PTT Test

Urinalysis

Pulse Oximetry

Others

By End User segment of the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes & Academics

Diagnostic Centers

Global Pneumonia Diagnostics Market

By Test Type segment of the Global Pneumonia Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Blood Test

Chest X-Ray Test

Pulse Oximetry

Sputum Test

Others

By End User segment of the Global Pneumonia Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes & Academics

Diagnostic Centers

Key Players Insights

The key players in the Global Diagnostics Market are Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton Dickenson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and BioMerieux, among others.

