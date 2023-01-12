Sri Lanka wins toss and opts to bat in second ODI vs India

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in the second one-day cricket international against India on Thursday.

India leads the series 1-0 after winning the first ODI in Guwahati by 67 runs.

The hosts made one change, with leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ruled out due to an injury. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav took his place in the team.

Sri Lanka made two changes. Opener Pathum Nissanka and left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka have been left out, replaced by Nuwanindu Fernando and Lahiru Kumara.

___

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

___

