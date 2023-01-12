Alexa
Japan PM Kishida fears Asia will be the next Ukraine

He calls changing the status quo by force 'unacceptable'

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/12 17:17
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio considered the possibility that Ukraine today might be Asia tomorrow, calling unilateral changes to the status quo by force unacceptable, a Washington Post opinion piece said Wednesday (Jan. 11).

Columnist Josh Rogin said Japan is now refocusing its attention on Taiwan, with resources being moved to the southwestern islands. Tokyo is not buying large amounts of ships and planes but preparing for a conflict between China and Taiwan in which it might play a role.

Visiting the United States later this week, Kishida wanted to convince the Biden Administration that Asia was facing a historic and dangerous moment. He was also planning to buy Tomahawk cruise missiles, a weapon system Japan had never bought before as it was able to strike ground targets.

The prime minister saw China, North Korea, and Russia, as the threats to peace in the region, with deterrence as the top policy to prevent a repeat of the invasion of Ukraine. The Russian attack and its threats of nuclear war should send a message about the growing aggressive behavior of authoritarian regimes to countries in the region, Kishida told Rogin.
