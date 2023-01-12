UCF defeats Memphis 107-104 in double overtime

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ithiel Horton scored 30 points and UCF overcame a 42-point effort by Memphis' Kendric Davis, defeating the Tigers 107-104 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Davis' 42 points is his career high and is tied for the fifth most in program history.

UCF (13-4, 4-1 American Athletic Conference) forced overtime with a last-minute 3-pointer in regulation. Memphis' Keonte Kennedy came up with a steal and a dunk to tie the score at 87 with 15 seconds left in the first OT period. The Tigers' Johnathan Lawson nailed a contested 3-point shot from the corner to get Memphis within 105-104 with 14.7 seconds left in the second overtime. Central Florida put the game away with two free throws by Tyem Freeman before Davis missed a potential tying 3-pointer.

UCF made 16 3-pointers and 33 of 37 free throws.

Davis made 21 of 23 free throws for Memphis (12-5, 2-2) and the Tigers made 28 of 31 as a team.

___

