Foreigners eligible for Taiwan's NT$6,000 tax rebate: Cabinet

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet on Thursday (Jan. 12) confirmed that qualified foreign residents will also be eligible for NT$6,000 cash tax surplus payments that will be disbursed to Taiwan citizens.

Since Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said on Jan. 4 that NT$140 billion (US$4.24 billion) in surplus tax revenue will be distributed to the public in the form of NT$6,000 cash payments per person, and many foreign residents have been wondering whether they will also qualify. During a press conference on Thursday, Cabinet spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said that Su has issued a directive that, in principle, foreigners who meet certain conditions can also receive the full NT$6,000 cash rebate.

Earlier on Thursday, the Cabinet passed a proposal titled "Special regulations on strengthening economic and social resilience after the pandemic and sharing economic results for all," with an upper limit of NT$380 billion, which will be used in nine categories such as general cash, health insurance funding, and expansion of public transportation subsidies.

In terms of procedure, the special bill will be sent to the Legislative Yuan for deliberation. After the third reading is passed, the ministries and committees can spend relevant funds.

As to whether the Legislative Yuan will hold a special session to pass the legislation to ensure the tax rebates can be handed out before the Lunar New Year holiday, Lo said that he cannot comment on whether the legislature will hold such a session and that the Cabinet will respect its decisions.

Regarding concerns by the public as to whether the cash payments will be distributed to foreigners, Lo said that after a discussion with the administrative team, Su directed that it should be handled in the same manner as the Quintuple Stimulus Voucher program (振興五倍券). Lo explained that this means that foreigners who meet certain requirements can also receive the NT$6,000 tax rebate.

According to Article 4 of the legislation enacting the “Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers” (振興五倍券), the following categories of residents are eligible for the vouchers and therefore should qualify for the tax surplus payments according to the Cabinet proposal: