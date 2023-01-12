UC Irvine wins 70-65 against CSU Fullerton

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Dawson Baker's 17 points helped UC Irvine defeat CSU Fullerton 70-65 on Wednesday night.

Baker was 5 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Anteaters (11-5, 4-0 Big West Conference). DJ Davis scored 16 points, going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. Justin Hohn shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Tory San Antonio finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Titans (9-8, 3-2). Vincent Lee added 14 points and eight rebounds for CSU Fullerton. In addition, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. finished with 11 points, six assists and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. UC Irvine visits CSU Northridge while CSU Fullerton travels to play UC Davis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.