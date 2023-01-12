Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

2 earthquakes jolt south, east Taiwan within a minute

Pingtung County temblor occurs 20 seconds after minor quake off east coast

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/12 15:01
(Central Weather Bureau image)

(Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake occurred in Sandimen, Pingtung on Thursday afternoon (Jan. 12) within 20 seconds after a magnitude 4.3 quake off the east coast of Hengchun Peninsula.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), both temblors occurred at 1:15 p.m. The epicenter of the first quake was 77.1 kilometers south of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 25.1 km, while the epicenter of the second quake was 25 km northeast of Pingtung County Hall at a focal depth of 18.3 km.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location. The first quake’s intensity registered as a 2 in Pingtung County and a 1 in Taitung County, Kaohsiung City, Chiayi County, and Tainan City.

The second quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Pingtung County and Kaohsiung City, a 2 in Tainan City and Chiayi County, and a 1 in Taitung County, Chiayi City, Yunlin County, and Changhua County.

No injuries or damage from the latest quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
Pingtung
Taitung

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes east Taiwan
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes east Taiwan
2023/01/11 13:38
Cosmos flowers bloom beside picturesque bridge in eastern Taiwan
Cosmos flowers bloom beside picturesque bridge in eastern Taiwan
2023/01/09 20:30
Police arrest 4 suspects for murder of migrant worker in southern Taiwan
Police arrest 4 suspects for murder of migrant worker in southern Taiwan
2023/01/08 20:39
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts east Taiwan
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts east Taiwan
2023/01/07 20:22
Migrant worker murdered in southern Taiwan
Migrant worker murdered in southern Taiwan
2023/01/06 16:15