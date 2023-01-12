2 earthquakes jolt south, east Taiwan within a minute

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake occurred in Sandimen, Pingtung on Thursday afternoon (Jan. 12) within 20 seconds after a magnitude 4.3 quake off the east coast of Hengchun Peninsula.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), both temblors occurred at 1:15 p.m. The epicenter of the first quake was 77.1 kilometers south of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 25.1 km, while the epicenter of the second quake was 25 km northeast of Pingtung County Hall at a focal depth of 18.3 km.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location. The first quake’s intensity registered as a 2 in Pingtung County and a 1 in Taitung County, Kaohsiung City, Chiayi County, and Tainan City.

The second quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Pingtung County and Kaohsiung City, a 2 in Tainan City and Chiayi County, and a 1 in Taitung County, Chiayi City, Yunlin County, and Changhua County.

No injuries or damage from the latest quake had been reported at the time of publication.