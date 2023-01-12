Hardy's 15 lead UTEP over UTSA 69-57

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Tae Hardy's 15 points helped UTEP defeat UTSA 69-57 on Wednesday night.

Hardy shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Miners (9-7, 2-3 Conference USA). Shamar Givance scored 12 points, going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line. Jonathan dos Anjos recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Roadrunners (7-10, 1-5) were led in scoring by John Buggs III, who finished with 23 points. DJ Richards added 10 points and seven rebounds for UTSA. Jacob Germany also recorded seven points and seven rebounds.

UTEP took the lead with 1:45 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. dos Anjos led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 30-27 at the break. UTEP outscored UTSA in the second half by nine points, with Hardy scoring a team-high 10 points after the break.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. UTEP visits Rice and UTSA travels to play Charlotte.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.