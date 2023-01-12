Alexa
Taipei Children's Amusement Park rolls out LNY hot deals

Unlimited use of 13 rides in the park during evening hours at NT$100 (US$3.28)

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/12 14:35
Taipei Children's Amusement Park. (Travel Taipei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Children's Amusement Park (TCAP) has launched a set of preferential offers for visitors during the Lunar New Year holiday, including free admission.

Those born in the Year of the Rabbit on the lunar calendar can enjoy free entry to the amusement park between Jan. 22-26, according to the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC). ID documentation is needed and they still have to pay for access to the park’s rides.

Two performances featuring the God of Wealth will take place in the park's plaza every day between Jan. 22-26 in celebration of the New Year. Children participating in the sessions will have a chance to win a lucky bag with prizes worth NT$399 (US$13).

Meanwhile, service hours for the venue will be extended to 8 p.m. between Jan. 20 and Feb. 11, except Jan. 21, the day of Lunar New Year’s Eve. During this period, a 50% discount applies to late entry tickets, meaning unlimited use of the 13 rides after 4 p.m. at a price of NT$100.

People are invited to upload a picture of the park at night to the Facebook page of TCAP. Those whose photos earn the most likes will receive a hot-air balloon-themed EasyCard gift set. Visitors can also try their hands at balloon painting between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3 in exchange for a souvenir.

Visit TCAP’s Facebook page to learn more.

Lunar New Year activities at Taipei Children's Amusement Park. (TRTC photos)
