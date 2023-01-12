Taiwan local COVID cases drop by 27% to 22,653

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Jan. 12) announced 22,653 local COVID cases, a 27% decrease from the same day last week.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 284 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 9,146,104. The 48 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 15,702.

Local cases

The local cases included 10,193 males, 12,447 females, and 13 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 48 deaths announced on Thursday were 20 males and 28 females ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 44 had a history of chronic disease, and 36 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 284 imported cases included 202 males and 82 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s. Of the 1,948 passengers who arrived from China on Jan. 10, 1,713 tested negative for COVID, while 235 tested positive, representing 12.1%.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 9,146,104 cases, of which 9,101,872 were local and 44,178 were imported. So far, 15,702 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 19 deaths reported among imported cases.