All-new 7CAFÉ+HOTSHOT collaboration concept launches at new 7-Eleven store in Tai Po bringing customers more flavours, more surprises and more mix & match choices

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 12 January 2023 - 7CAFÉ+ and HOTSHOT, two of 7-Eleven's popular own brands, are joining forces for the first time ever to create 7CAFÉ+HOTSHOT, an all-new and exciting concept! This unique collaboration officially launches in 7-Eleven's new store on Tai Yuen Estate in Tai Po! Combining new ideas from 7CAFÉ+ and HOTSHOT's classic snacks, 7-Eleven will continue to bring extra fun and excitement to its customers this new year!





7CAFÉ+HOTSHOT brings together these two brands' signature items such as Frappe Cool, Bubble Tea, Croffles and Sundae Parfaits from 7CAFÉ+ and authentic Hong Kong HOTSHOT snacks from such as Shao Mais, Fish Balls, and Stirred Noodles. 7CAFÉ+HOTSHOT boasts a blend of innovative items and classic favourites with a unique menu of over 70 delicious drinks and treats! Unlike at previous 7CAFÉ+ and HOTSHOT counters, customers can freely mix & match the items from the two brands together to create their very own exclusive combos such as Mango Pomelo Frappe with Curry Fish Balls and more. The possibilities are endless! The new store has also launched a new and exclusive series of red bean items inspired by the Hong Kong cha chaan teng classic Red Bean Ice to bring extra excitement. To celebrate the launch of the new 7CAFÉ+HOTSHOT concept, 7-Eleven commissioned popular local illustrator Don Mak to create a 7-metre-long mural to decorate the storefront featuring 7-Eleven brand elements, signature items as well as famous Hong Kong and Tai Po landmarks such as the DukLing Chinese junk, the Spiral Lookout Tower and the Lam Tsuen Wishing Tree to show that 7-Eleven is always there for its customers and the community in Hong Kong.



[ Store Exclusive ] New Red Bean Series





[Store Exclusive] Red Bean Fizzy Frappe Cool ($22/cup)



Topped with red beans directly sourced from Japan, this drink is inspired by the cha chaan teng classic red bean ice and is full of local flavour. Enjoy this sweet treat's layers of shaved ice and rich creamy taste.

[Store Exclusive] Red Bean Fizzy Specialty Drink ($22/cup)



Our innovative take on the Hong Kong classic red bean ice drink features a delicious red bean paste directly imported from Japan. It's sweet, rich and refreshing!

[Store Exclusive] Red Bean Sundae Parfait ($25/cup)



This Sundae Parfait combines rich, creamy milk with crunchy cornflakes and red bean paste directly imported from Japan. Savour the rich layers of different tastes and textures!

[Store Exclusive] Red Bean Toast ($19)



This toast is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Topped with a generous serving of butter and red bean paste, this sweet and tasty snack will be sure to tickle your taste buds.



7CAFÉ+HOTSHOT Combos: Our top picks!

7-Eleven Combo Pick 1: Breakfast Combo B



Breakfast B ($26) Menu



1 Luncheon Meat/4 Cheese Sausages



+ 1 serving of Rice Noodles/Sesame Oil Flavoured Noodles/Macaroni with Chicken or Tomato Soup/Oatmeal with Milk

+ 5 Fish Balls /5 Shao Mais/1 Boiled Egg/1 slice of Toast (Butter/Condensed Milk & Butter/Peanut Butter & Condensed Milk/Red Bean)

+ 1 HK-style hot drink



Combo Upgrade offer:



＋$3 to add on an iced HK-Style Drink

＋$9 to add on a hot Freshly Brewed Coffee/Flavoured Milk

＋$11 to add on an iced Freshly Brewed Coffee/Flavoured Milk

＋$16 to add on a Frappe Cool/Bubble Tea/Iced Shaken Tea



Available until 11am



7-Eleven Combo Pick 2: Toast Snack Combo



Toast Snack Combo ($24) Menu



1 slice of Toast (Butter/Condensed Milk & Butter/Peanut Butter & Condensed Milk/Red Bean)



+ 1 Purple Dot item (5 Fish Balls/5 Shao Mais/1 Boiled Egg /4 Cheese Sausages/3 Cuttlefish Balls/2 Star-shaped Fish Cakes/1 Luncheon Meat)

+ 1 hot HK-style drink



Combo Upgrade offer:



＋$3 to add on an iced HK-Style Drink

＋$9 to add on a hot Freshly Brewed Coffee/Flavoured Milk

＋$11 to add on an iced Freshly Brewed Coffee/Flavoured Milk

＋$16 to add on a Frappe Cool/Bubble Tea/Iced Shaken Tea



Available all day



7-Eleven Combo Pick 3: Roasted Chicken Snack Combo



Roasted Chicken Snack Combo ($35) Menu



1 Roasted Chicken Leg/4 Roasted Chicken Wings



+ 1 Purple Dot item (5 Fish Balls/5 Shao Mais/1 Boiled Egg /4 Cheese Sausages/3 Cuttlefish Balls/2 Star-shaped Fish Cakes /1 Luncheon Meat)

+ 1 hot HK-style drink



Combo Upgrade offer:



＋$3 to add on an iced HK-Style Drink

＋$9 to add on a hot Freshly Brewed Coffee/Flavoured Milk

＋$11 to add on an iced Freshly Brewed Coffee/Flavoured Milk

＋$16 to add on a Frappe Cool/Bubble Tea/Iced Shaken Tea



Available after 11am



7-Eleven Combo Pick 4: Special Snack Combo



Special Snack Combo ($35) Menu



1 Croffle/1 Eggette



+ 1 Purple Dot item (5 Fish Balls/5 Shao Mais/1 Boiled Egg /4 Cheese Sausages/3 Cuttlefish Balls/2 Star-shaped Fish Cakes /1 Luncheon Meat)

+ 1 hot HK-style drink



Combo Upgrade offer:



＋$3 to add on an iced HK-Style Drink

＋$9 to add on a hot Freshly Brewed Coffee/Flavoured Milk

＋$11 to add on an iced Freshly Brewed Coffee/Flavoured Milk

＋$16 to add on a Frappe Cool/Bubble Tea/Iced Shaken Tea



Available after 11am





New store limited time launch offer

Store Details:



New store limited time launch offer

Store Details:

To kickstart their morning, many Hongkongers grab breakfast on the go before heading to work or school. This is ideal for office workers or students. This combo includes a main item, two sides and a drink and there are lots of options to choose from! The more health-conscious can opt for a nutritious, protein-rich boiled egg as one of their two sides. Or if you want to try something a little different, go for the new and exclusive Red Bean Toast only available at the Tai Po store. Then complete your combo with a refreshing cup of

Looking for a light breakfast on the go? Then grab a Toast Snack Combo! Pick from a selection of toppings from HK-style Peanut Butter & Condensed Milk, Condensed Milk & Butter or Butter, as well as If you love red bean, you have to try the Red Bean Toast – a slice of hot buttered toast with a generous serving of red bean paste made with Japanese beans! Toast Snack Combos are available all day. Treat yourself and upgrade to a Bubble Tea for a tasty afternoon tea!

Roasted Chicken Leg, Roasted Chicken Wings, Shao Mais and Fish Balls are also classic afternoon snack options to get you through the day. 7CAFÉ+HOTSHOT's allows you to mix & match two of these items at a discounted price. Take a break and

Our popular Korean-inspired Croffles and HK-style Eggettes are a hit with younger customers. 7CAFÉ+HOTSHOT's lets you enjoy a crispy Croffle or Instaworthy Eggette with a side and a drink at a great value price! You can mix & match a variety of different drinks such as. But as 7CAFÉ+HOTSHOT mixes innovative items with classic favourites, we recommend you combine these trendy snacks with an authentic cup of HK-Style Milk Tea to tickle your taste buds!

From now until 21 January, visit 7CAFÉ+HOTSHOT and enjoy two surprise launch offers!

(The $9 limited-time special price applies to a la carte items including: 2 BBQ Pork Buns/2 Custard Buns/1 portion of Cheung Fun/2 Steamed Dumplings/2 Mini Glutinous Rice Dumplings; the $10 limited-time special price applies to a la carte items including: 10 Fish Balls / 10 Shao Mais / 5 Fish Balls and 5 Shao Mais). Don't miss this chance to try our at a super special price! Head down to 7CAFÉ+HOTSHOT with your family and friends to enjoy these two great offers! And discover a new way to enjoy fun trendy treats and Hong Kong-style classics at 7-Eleven!

* Prices may change without prior notice. The product price at the store shall prevail. Limited quantity available, while stocks last.
** Valid from 8 January (7am) to 21 January 2022. This offer is only applicable to Shop No. S4B & S4C, Ground Floor, Tai Yuen Shopping Centre, No.10 Ting Kok Road, Tai Po. Limited quantity available, while stocks last. All prices listed are in Hong Kong dollars at Hong Kong stores and in Macanese Patacas at Macau stores. The product prices shown at the stores shall prevail. Product images are for reference only. In case of any dispute, 7-Eleven reserves the right of final decision.

Store address: Shop No. S4B & S4C, Ground Floor, Tai Yuen Shopping Centre, No.10 Ting Kok Road, Tai Po
Store opening hours: Open 24 hours
7CAFÉ+HOTSHOT business hours: Monday to Sunday (7:30am to 8:30pm)

About 7CAFÉ+HOTSHOT

The all-new joint 7CAFÉ+HOTSHOT concept brings together two of 7-Eleven's popular own brands – 7CAFÉ+, famous for its Frappe Cool drinks, freshly brewed coffee, bubble tea, croffles, baked products and other innovative flavours, and HOTSHOT with its selection of authentic local treats such as HK-style milk tea, shao mais, fish balls and noodles. Customers can freely mix & match items from both brands together and combine new ideas with local favourites to enjoy more flavours, more surprises and more choices! Visit 7CAFÉ+HOTSHOT today and discover a new way to enjoy fun trendy treats and Hong Kong-style classics.