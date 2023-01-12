Duquesne knocks off Saint Joseph's (Pa.) 92-80

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rodney Gunn Jr. scored 26 points as Duquesne beat Saint Joseph's (Pa.) 92-80 on Wednesday night.

Gunn shot 8 for 10 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line for the Dukes (13-5, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Joe Reece scored 18 points, going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Dae Dae Grant shot 5 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.

Charlie Brown led the Hawks (6-10, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 25 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Rasheer Fleming added 15 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks for Saint Joseph's. In addition, Ejike Obinna had 14 points and six rebounds.

___

