Bradley wins 91-46 over Evansville

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Connor Hickman scored 15 points as Bradley beat Evansville 91-46 on Wednesday night.

Hickman shot 4 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Braves (12-6, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Rienk Mast added 14 points while going 6 of 10 from the field, and he also had six rebounds. Ja'Shon Henry shot 4 of 10 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Kenny Strawbridge Jr. led the way for the Purple Aces (4-14, 0-7) with 13 points and two steals. Marvin Coleman II added 11 points and two steals for Evansville. Antoine Smith Jr. also had seven points.

Bradley took the lead with 18:48 left in the first half and did not give it up. Hickman led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 46-30 at the break. Bradley extended its lead to 67-33 during the second half, fueled by a 19-2 scoring run. Henry scored a team-high nine points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.