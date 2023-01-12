King scores 42, East Tennessee State downs Citadel 96-74

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jordan King scored 42 points — the for the sixth-highest total in a Division I game this season — and East Tennessee State took down Citadel 96-74 on Wednesday night.

King made 8 of 12 from 3-point range and had seven steals for the Buccaneers (7-11, 3-2 Southern Conference). Jaden Seymour added 13 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor, and he also had seven rebounds. Josh Taylor was 5-of-9 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Stephen Clark led the Bulldogs (6-11, 1-4) in scoring, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds, three steals and five blocks. Austin Ash added 11 points and six rebounds for Citadel. In addition, Jackson Price had 11 points.

Northern Arizona's Jalen Cone and Northern Kentucky's Marques Warrick are tied for the highest-scoring game this season with 45 points and Isaac Jones had a 42-point game for Idaho.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. East Tennessee State hosts Mercer while Citadel hosts Western Carolina.

