Cold air mass to hit Taiwan on Sunday, low of 8 C by Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cold air mass is expected to begin to impact Taiwan on Sunday (Jan. 15) and by Monday (Jan. 16), temperatures in open areas of central and northern Taiwan could dip to as low as 8 degrees Celsius.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Thursday (Jan.12) said conditions nationwide are mild with western Taiwan seeing sunny and partly cloudy skies, while only eastern Taiwan and mountainous areas of northern Taiwan possibly seeing sporadic, short-term rain. CWB forecaster Chen I-hsiu (陳伊秀) predicted similar conditions on Friday (Jan. 13), with sunny to partly cloudy skies and scattered showers in Yilan, Hualien, Taitung, and mountainous areas and a high temperature of about 27 C during the day across the country.

However, the weather will start to change on Saturday (Jan. 14). Although the temperature will be close to 30 C in the morning, a weather front will arrive in the afternoon that will affect all of Taiwan, bringing localized rains.

Saturday afternoon, mid-level moisture will move in from the mountains and cloud cover will increase across Taiwan, while rain is predicted. On Saturday evening, a continental cold air mass is expected to move southward and temperatures will continue to drop through Sunday.

On Sunday, short-term rains will be likely in the northern and northeastern parts of the country. Localized showers will also be possible in central and southern parts of the country, as well as Taitung.

The weather will turn dry and cold on Jan. 16 and the effects of the cold air mass are expected to be greatest until Jan. 18. The CWB estimates that the low temperature in central and northern Taiwan will drop to 11 or 12 C, while open areas could see the mercury plunge to as low as 8 C.

During this period, the lows in central Taiwan could dip to 14 or 15 C, with some areas even dropping to 11 C.

As for precipitation, northern and eastern parts of the country will feel damp and cold, with some short-term rain. Central and southern regions will see sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs hitting 20 C during the day.

The CWB advised the public to beware of large diurnal temperature differences during this period and dress accordingly.