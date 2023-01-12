Ryan leads No. 15 Iowa State over Kansas State 67-56

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead No. 15 Iowa State to a 67-56 victory over Kansas State on Wednesday night.

Ashley Joens finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, Denae Fritz had 14 points and seven boards and Lexi Donarski made four 3-pointers for Iowa State (11-3, 3-1 Big 12). Donarski was honored before the game for reaching 1,000 career points.

The Cyclones will be without Stephanie Soares, who averages 14.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and three blocks per game, for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL, the team announced on Monday.

Jaelyn Glenn had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for Kansas State (12-5, 1-3). She was 5 of 10 from the field while the rest of her teammates were a combined 15 of 50.

NO. 4 UCONN 82, ST. JOHN’S 52

NEW YORK (AP) — Geno Auriemma returned to UConn’s bench and Azzi Fudd to its lineup as the Huskies routed St. John’s at UBS Arena.

Auriemma had missed the Huskies’ previous two games because he wasn’t feeling well. He also missed two games while sick in December.

Fudd, playing in her first game since injuring her right knee against Notre Dame on Dec. 4, finished with 15 points in 20 minutes. Lou Lopez Senechal scored 20 points, making eight of her nine shots to lead the Huskies (14-2, 7-0 Big East). Dorka Juhasz added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Edwards finished with 15 points.

Kadaja Bailey scored 17 points to lead St. John’s (14-2, 5-2).

NO. 12 IOWA 93, NORTHWESTERN 64

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark finished a rebound shy of her eighth triple-double and freshman Hannah Stuelke had a career-high 17 points as Iowa coasted to a win over Northwestern.

Monika Czinano scored 18 points for the Hawkeyes (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten Conference). Stuelke, who also had nine rebounds, was 8-of-11 shooting as Iowa shot 59% (35 of 59). Clark had four of the team’s eight 3-pointers.

Caileigh Walsh scored 22 points for the Wildcats (6-10, 0-6), who have lost five straight and are 0-6 against ranked teams. Northwestern shot 36% (24 of 66) and was outrebounded 41-29.

OKLAHOMA STATE 70, NO. 18 BAYLOR 65

WACO, Texas (AP) — Lior Garzon scored 18 points, Naomi Alnatas had 11 of her 17 in the fourth quarter and Oklahoma State ended its 13-game losing streak against Baylor.

Terryn Milton had 10 points for the Cowgirls (12-4, 2-2 Big 12 Conference).

Ja'Mee Asberry had 19 points and Sarah Andrews 16 for the Bears (12-4, 3-1), who were the last unbeaten team in league play.

NO. 19 OKLAHOMA 89, TEXAS TECH 79

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Ana Llanusa scored 20 points, reaching the mark for the fourth straight game, and Oklahoma beat Texas Tech.

Skylar Vann finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Taylor Robertson scored 10 for Oklahoma (13-2, 3-1 Big 12). Liz Scott and Madi Williams each added 13 points. Williams became the first Sooner to eclipse 2,000 points, 850 rebounds and 300 assists in a career.

Bre’Amber Scott scored 23 points and Bryn Gerlich had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for Texas Tech (13-4, 1-3). Jasmine Shavers added 12 points.

NO. 25 VILLANOVA 71, DEPAUL 64

CHICAGO (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Villanova held off DePaul.

Christina Dalce added 13 points for the Wildcats (15-3, 6-1 Big East) and Maddie Burke had 11.

Aneesah Morrow scored 28 points and had 11 rebounds for the Blue Demons (10-7, 3-2) and Jorie Allen had 15. ___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25