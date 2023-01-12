Manufacturing cuts overtime while service industry demands more manpower

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cooling economy hit Taiwan’s manufacturing sector, which made up roughly 34.5% of Taiwan's GDP in Q1-Q3 of 2022.

According to government data, despite an 8,000 monthly increase in workers hired in November of 2022, the manufacturing industry saw a 2,000 slash in monthly new hires and 2.7 hours decrease in overtime from the year before.

“A sluggish economy is starting to affect the manufacturing industry,” said Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) of the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) Department of Census.

She cited cooling demand for electronics amid global inflation and tightening monetary policies as the cause of job cuts in manufacturing, as per a report by Taipei Times.

“Usually, at the end of the year, the job market benefits from holiday demand and online shopping festivals (i.e., the double-11 day). Many business operators may adjust overtime hours or hire new workers to fulfill the demand,” Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin told Economic Daily News.

However, overtime hours in the manufacturing sector declined for five months straight in the latter half of 2022. The decreases in overtime amounted to 0.1 hours in June, 0.7 in August, 1.3 in September, 2.8 in October, and 0.9 in November, compared with the respective periods in 2021.

In contrast, hotels and travel bookings have perked up, benefiting from eased border restrictions and mask mandates. Surging domestic demand spurred new hires for Taiwan’s service industry.

In November 2021, new hires in hospitality increased by 2,000, while retail also saw a 2,000 increase in employee headcount, and travel companies added 3,000 employees.