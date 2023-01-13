Taiwan's central securities depository agency set to launch eNotice to cut paper waste

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Taiwan Depository and Clearing Corporation (TDCC) said on Thursday (Jan. 12) a new service is set to launch in June that will help the environment by getting rid of paper dividend notices and various letters of notification to shareholders.

The new service, eNotice, comes amid growing public awareness of going paperless and adding to its digital initiatives, including its e-voting app in 2015, a more user-friendly e-passbook app in 2017 with features like portfolio tracking, mandatory electronic voting for listed companies in 2018, and teleconferencing for shareholder meetings in 2022 during the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce public gatherings.

There were over 3.5 million downloads of TDCC's e-passbook app by the end of 2022, which recently underwent another upgrade to allow balance queries of users' trading accounts with 14 banks.

The new upcoming service, eNotice, will turn written dividend notices and letters of notification into various digital formats. It is expected to save a significant amount of paper, given half of Taiwan's 23 million population have money on the local stock market and each investor receives more than two notifications a year under the current practice.

TDCC Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Public Affairs Catherine Wang said that the eNotice will initially apply to letters notifying company shareholders of the issuance of cash or stock dividends, and it will eventually expand to other more complicated activities such as general shareholders meeting notices or distributing shareholder giveaways.

In addition to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ratings for locally listed companies from FTSE Russell, ISS ESG, MSCI, Sustainalytics, S&P ESG scores, and Proxy Paper research reports by Glass Lewis, in December, TDCC also added Moody's ESG Scores to its ESG dashboard.