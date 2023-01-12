Clark, Stuelke lead No. 12 Iowa women past Northwestern

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark finished a rebound shy of her eighth triple-double and freshman Hannah Stuelke had a career-high 17 points as No. 12 Iowa coasted to a 93-64 win over Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Clark got her ninth rebound with 7:47 to play but had five assists after that to finish with 14 to go with her 20 points. She also moved into second on the Iowa career scoring list.

Monika Czinano scored 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting plus 6 of 7 free throws for the Hawkeyes (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten Conference). Stuelke, who also had nine rebounds, was 8-of-11 shooting as Iowa shot 59% (35 of 59). Clark had four of the team's eight 3-pointers.

Caileigh Walsh scored 22 points for the Wildcats (6-10, 0-6), who have lost five straight and are 0-6 against ranked teams. Northwestern shot 36% (24 of 66) and was outrebounded 41-29.

Clark hit a pair of 3-pointers to close the first quarter and give the Hawkeyes a 22-16 lead. A 13-2 run, with Stuelke scoring six points, had the lead at 38-22 midway through the second quarter.

At the break, Clark was one of three players in double figures — Clark had 11 in the first quarter and Stuelke 11 in the second — and Iowa was shooting 52% for a 47-32 lead. Clark had six assists as the Hawkeyes had 13 helpers on 16 baskets and her 14 points moved her past Ally Disterhoft into second in school history with 2,106 points.

An 8-0 run to close the third quarter made it 72-47.

Iowa plays at Penn State on Saturday when Northwestern is home against Purdue.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25