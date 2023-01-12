Kyle Kuzma breaks tie with 3, Wizards beat Bulls 100-97

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night.

Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench.

Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington.

Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97.

Kuzma finished with 21 points. Backup forward Anthony Gill scored a career-high 18 points, and Monte Morris added 17 for Washington.

LaVine had 38 points for Chicago. Bulls scoring leader DeMar DeRozan missed his first game of the season because of quadriceps strain.

PISTONS 135, TIMBERWOLVES 118

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and Detroit rallied to beat Minnesota.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the short-handed Pistons.

Anthony Edwards scored 20 points for Minnesota. D’Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports