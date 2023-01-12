Tickets for 2nd Blackpink show in Taiwan go on sale at noon Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tickets for the second show in Taiwan for the K-pop super girl group Blackpink go on sale at noon on Thursday (Jan.12).

In August, Blackpink released the details of its "Born Pink" world tour and the sole city in Taiwan on the list was Kaohsiung, where its March 18 show sold out immediately in November, leaving many Taiwanese fans disappointed. However, on Monday (Jan. 9), the group announced that it will hold additional shows in Asia, including March 19 in Kaohsiung, May 14 in Singapore, and May 20-21 in Macau.

The girl group's first performance in Kaohsiung is slated for 7:30 p.m. on March 18 at the Kaohsiung National Stadium. The second show will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the same venue, with the actual performance time "based on on-site situation," according to Live Nation Taiwan.

Tickets range in price from NT$2,300 (US$75.58) for balcony seats to NT$8,800 for "Born Pink Seats," the latter of which includes a sound check party. Tickets will go on sale at 12 p.m. on Thursday (Jan. 12).

There is a maximum limit of four tickets per person and four tickets per order. People wishing to purchase tickets must first become a registered member of tixCraft and are advised to complete the verification process in advance.

The tour started in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 15 and is currently scheduled to include 26 venues, including Kaohsiung on March 18 and 19. This represents the group's second time performing in Taiwan, with the first being a concert in Taipei in 2019.

For more information on the concert, please visit the Live Nation webpage for the Kaohsiung shows. To purchase tickets for the shows, please visit the tixCraft website.



Seating for Blackpink concert at Kaohsiung National Stadium. (tixCraft image)