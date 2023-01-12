Alexa
'Seriously doubt' imminent invasion of Taiwan by China -Pentagon chief

By REUTERS
2023/01/12 11:30
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference at the State Department, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Bra...

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday he seriously doubted that ramped up Chinese military activities near the Taiwan Strait were a sign of an imminent invasion of the island by Beijing.

"We've seen increased aerial activity in the straits, we've seen increased surface vessel activity around Taiwan," Austin said during a press conference alongside U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their Japanese counterparts.

"But whether or not that means that an invasion is imminent, you know, I seriously doubt that," Austin said.